David Spade just might be our favorite Bachelor Nation member.

On Wednesday, The Bachelor superfan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he gave host Jimmy Kimmel a hilarious recap of the hit ABC show's dramatic season finale and Peter Weber's shocking decision.

"They do the flashback because what happened is: Hannah Ann [Sluss] was—the final two was Hannah Ann. He takes them to Australia, of course the farthest place…And then they get there and—I'm always surprised, like, Hannah [Brown] doesn't pop out of a kangaroo pouch: ‘Hey, y'all! Remember me?'"

"But the other one—Madison [Prewett]," he continued. "Some appeal, I get what's going on, but she dumped him twice and Hannah Ann's only crime was she was nice and normal. And no drama. And, of course, he [goes] the other way. So, he proposes to [Hannah Ann] and then a month later he's like, ‘Can I have that ring back?' It's so weird."