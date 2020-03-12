Justine Skye x H&M Will Get You Ready to Party

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The problem: you have a party to go to, but you don't know what to wear. The solution? Justine Skye's collab with H&M!

"I really wanted people to look at my collection and see themselves on a fun night out," Skye tells E! News. "The collection uses a lot of neons and metallics, which let you stand out while being comfortable because nothing is too constricting."

The singer/songwriter created the ultimate capsule collection for parties and celebrations of all kinds, with body-con and oversized silhouettes with a sprinkling of sporty pieces for good measure. It's packed with goodies that will keep you moving and grooving all night long, like breathable t-shirt dresses, ribbed tops in a handful of colors to choose from, comfy paper-bag jeans, canvas boots and more.

So what prompted the collab with H&M? "After how well the first release went, I was excited to collab with them for a second time when they came to me with the opportunity," she says. "It has been a dream come true to work with H&M!"

The Justine Skye x H&M collection is now available online! Shop some of Skye's essentials below, and get ready to party!