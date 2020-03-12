It's just hours before Project Runway crowns a new winner and E! News can exclusively reveal one designer who definitely makes it to the season 18 finale!

In the exclusive sneak peek above, judges Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell and Karlie Kloss, alongside celebrity guest judge Serena Williams, share their critiques of finalist Nancy Volpe-Beringer's inclusive collection after seeing it go down the runway.

"I think Nancy really has a dog in the fight," Welteroth admits. "I wouldn't have necessarily bet on her from the very beginning of this competition and I think that speaks to her ability to evolve quickly."