Matthew Broderick's Sister Janet Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Matthew Broderick's sister has been hospitalized.

On Wednesday, All Saints' Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills announced on its website that Janet Broderick, a rector at the church, was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from a conference in Kentucky.

"As you may know, our Rector, Janet Broderick, took ill shortly after returning from the annual conference of the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) in Louisville, Kentucky, which was attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from around the country," the announcement began.

"As you also may know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C., an attendee of the conference, was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Since becoming ill, Janet has received treatment for what her doctors believed was a viral syndrome. Their assessment was that her illness did not warrant further concern. However, with the new information about the positive diagnosis in Washington D.C. in hand, on Monday morning Janet sought further medical attention at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation. At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus."