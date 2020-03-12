After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they've tested positive for coronavirus, several celebrities took to Instagram to react to the news.

"Please take care," Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments section of the post in which Hanks shared the news.

"DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! Curses," Marlon Wayans jokingly added. "Get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey. Always my nizzle."

Jack Black, Wilmer Valderrama and Noah Schnapp all left kind messages, as well.

"Sending love," the School of Rock star commented.

Reality stars Nick Viall and Kyle Richards did, too.

"Feel better," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celeb wrote.

Many stars sent well-wishes via Twitter, as well.

"Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

"Wishing two of the kindest, coolest, most talented people in the world @tomhanks & @ritawilson a swift recovery #Coronavirus," Mia Farrow added.

"Love to you @ritawilson & Tom Hanks," Bradley Whitford noted. "Please stay strong."