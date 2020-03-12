Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for almost 10 years, but according to Emily, there's one thing about their wedding that she wishes she could change.

On Wednesday, the A Quiet Place 2 star stopped by The Late Late Show and reminisced about her big day with host James Corden, admitting that she has some regrets about her bridal makeup.

"I got a bad a spray tan and I would probably change that," Emily said. "I think—I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color."

Curious to know the level of orange she was talking about, James asked Emily to elaborate more. She continued, "It was a do-it-yourself—why was I on a budget on my wedding day? Why? It was a bit patchy. It stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan—wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible."