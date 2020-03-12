Is there a new couple in Bachelor Nation? Not quite yet, but Hannah Ann Sluss wouldn't mind getting a rose from Tyler Cameron!

The Bachelor star, who recently ended her engagement to Peter Weber after a turbulent romance, is dishing all about her relationship status on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the episode, Hannah Ann sits down with guest host Sean Hayes to talk all things Bachelor and romance in a rapid-fire game of "Hannah Ann-swers."

First up: Is Hannah Ann currently single? "Yes, and ready to mingle," the model confirmed.

When asked if Peter is a good kisser, Hannah Ann threw a bit of shade as she waved her hand and replied, "I don't know about that one."

As for those rumors that Hannah Ann might be heading to Bachelor in Paradise, the 23-year-old didn't deny the speculation.

"There might be a bikini waiting for me," she teased. "I don't know, I don't know, maybe!