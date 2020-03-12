Survivor Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"It's, like, 'New season, who dis?'"

As anyone knows, it's always awkward the first time you see an ex after a break-up. Now imagine you are stuck on a stranded island with your ex and you are battling it out for $2 million. That is exactly the situation Survivor winners Wendell Holland and Michele Fitzgerald have found themselves in, with Michele revealing their off-camera romance during the Mar. 11 episode of Survivor: Winners at War.

The Survivor: Kaôh Rōng winner confirmed their romance after the former couple found themselves on the same five-person tribe after Jeff Probst announced a surprise tribe swap at the beginning of the CBS reality hit's hour.

"I don't think they ended on good terms and now they're on the same tribe," tribe mate Parvati Shallow said, summing it up perfectly. "I'm, like, cringing for her. I can't even imagine having dated someone, having it ended badly and then being on the smallest, tiniest tribe with them. [Laughs.] Nowhere to hide, nowhere to go."