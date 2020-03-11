Today Show Suspends Live Audiences Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Health and safety always come first.

Amid growing concern over the spread of Coronavirus, the TODAY show has decided to tape without a live audience, NBC News shared on Wednesday. "The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," the statement read. "As a precautionary measure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, we have decided to suspend live audiences for TODAY and TODAY with Hoda & Jenna & Friends."

"Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities," the message continued. "Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates."

The morning talk show—featuring co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly—is not the first to take extra precaution. With more than 1,000 cases of the contagious disease in the U.S., shows including Good Morning America, Live With Kelly and Ryan, The View, Jeopardy! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon among others have also temporarily removed audiences from their sets.