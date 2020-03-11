It's a party of four!

Between planning a wedding and welcoming their first child together, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have a lot to celebrate.

On Tuesday, the newly engaged couple made special the announcement about the new addition to their family—a baby boy named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," the Flirty Dancing host expressed on Instagram. "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Additionally, the first-time dad shared his own heartwarming message about his little nugget. "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," he wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to earth star child."

Luckily for baby Callum, he already has a big sister he can look up to.

The Step Up actress is already a proud mom to 6-year-old Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband, Channing Tatum.