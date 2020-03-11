What's Next for the Modern Family Cast?

It's the end of the road for Modern Family. After 11 seasons, the ABC comedy is coming to an end—and there's no spinoff in sight (yet).

So, what's next for the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker clan viewers have come to know and love? They're going their separate ways with a variety of projects. From Broadway to animated shows, new pilots and reality TV, the cast of Modern Family—Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Reid Ewing, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez and Jeremy Maguire—all have a number of new projects in the works.