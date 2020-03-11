There's no such thing as TMI for the Bella Twins!

During this week's episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella opened up about their sex lives while talking to guest Vanessa Lachey about how she keeps her relationship alive with husband Nick Lachey.

Vanessa's answer—"shower sex!"—was pretty self-explanatory, but it allowed Nikki to get candid about how her own sex life with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev has changed since getting pregnant.

"I feel bad because Artem and I, we went from the honeymoon stage and then we got engaged and then I found out I was pregnant two weeks later. And everything changed so quickly," Nikki explained. "He has to deal with crazy hormones right now and trying to piece life together, and I deal with a lot of construction...so, poor guy.