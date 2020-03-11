Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is over, now all eyes are on Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette turn.

Season 16, set to debut in May, features the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor handing out the roses. Now we have the first look at the contestants who are vying for the heart of 38-year-old Clare Crawley. Revealed on The Bachelorette's official Facebook page, contestants range in age from early 20s to 42. And members of Bachelor Nation will recognize Matt James, best friend to The Bachelorette veteran Tyler Cameron. Yep, the 28-year-old is among the 32 men revealed to be part of Clare's season.

Sources told E! News casting was originally looking for men to compete for Hannah Brown's heart once again, but when that deal fell apart and Clare came into the picture, they went back to the search and added older men.