Celine Dion Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Common Cold Symptoms

Some of Céline Dion's world tour show dates will not go on.

Late Tuesday, the superstar announced two of her upcoming shows in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh will be postponed to November as the songstress has come down with a cold.

"We regret to inform you that due to a cold, Celine Dion will be postponing two performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR scheduled this week in Washington, D.C and Pittsburgh, PA. The show dates are being rescheduled as follows: Wednesday, March 11 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena has been rescheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020. Friday, March 13 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020," the announcement read. Attendees are advised to keep their original tickets to use on the rescheduled dates.

With the deadly coronavirus spreading globally, Dion was also tested for the disease.