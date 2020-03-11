Grab the tissues.

On Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres gave UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis the most heartwarming surprise during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As the duo chatted about her newfound popularity on social media, Nia, who went viral last month for her Beyoncé-inspired floor routine, told the daytime host that her dreams of competing in the Olympics were put on hold following an unexpected injury.

"Well, I was trying out for 2016 Olympics and I actually tore my Achilles, like, three months before the Olympics," she explained. "And it was really devastating because I feel like everything I sacrificed, my family sacrificed, was just…went down the drain and I really wanted to quit gymnastics."

Nia continued, "But, I had to really dig deep and, like, find it within myself to know that, like, just because one dream is gone, doesn't mean I'm gonna stop myself from achieving the rest of my dreams."

Throughout her recovery and her successful collegiate athletic career, the 21-year-old credited the support she received from her younger sister Maya, 10, with inspiring her to pursue her passion.