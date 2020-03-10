by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 5:49 PM
And we're back!
We're about to finally, finally find out what's going on with Peter Weber and his journey to find love after last night's wild and crazy ride, during which both Hannah Ann and Madison met Peter's parents, but only one made a good impression.
By the end of the night, Peter's parents had begged him to choose Hannah Ann (with Pete's mom declaring she's an angel on earth), and Madison had broken up with Peter and left, but Pete still couldn't just decide to be with Hannah Ann, or even tell Hannah Ann that Madison was gone.
The promo at the end of the episode revealed that Madison returns, but we don't yet know how or when or why. We've seen a ring in promos, but is there a proposal? Would either of these women even still be willing to be with Peter after witnessing that conversation with his family?
We're about to find out, and once again, we'll be here the whole time, updating this post live as the night goes on.
Here goes!
8:03 p.m.: Live Chris Harrison is back to tell us some wild things are about to go down. The evidence? Kelley's in the audience. Neil Lane is in the audience, with his ring-filled briefcase. Barb and Pete Sr. are in the audience, with Barb in all black. Mourning, perhaps? Unclear.
8:04 p.m.: Pete jogs through the Australian outback, musing about how things happen for a reason, and he has true love with Hannah Ann.
8:05 p.m.: Neil Lane arrives (in the past), and Pete picks out a ring. He's 100% certain, he says. He wants to propose to Hannah. He wants to choose her every day.
8:06 p.m.: Pete calls Hannah Ann's dad, and gets his blessing. He's psyched. He's happier than we've seen him maybe all season, but we've all heard how "unique" this ending is, so there's no way this is about to go well...
8:08 p.m.: Hannah Ann, who still doesn't know Madison has peaced out, is having a freak out in her hotel room, laying on her bed in that way we all do when we just don't know what to do with ourselves.
8:09 p.m.: Chris Harrison arrives to finally give Pete the info he just found out about, that's been teased since the beginning: He's not sure Hannah Ann is coming to the proposal. Twist!
ABC
8:16 p.m.: Hannah Ann is in a car, while Peter's freaking out. This makes no sense, he says. But then Chris comes with good news: She's coming. She's on her way.
8:16:39 p.m.: WHY DIDN'T YOU TELL HER MADISON LEFT, YOU IDIOT, we yell at our screens. If we were near our bed right now we'd be pulling a Hannah Ann (see above).
8:17 p.m.: "Hi Chris Harrison," Hannah Ann says as she arrives for the unnecessarily long walk to the unnecessary proposal platform, still understandably panicking over Pete's "my heart is being pulled in two directions" speech.
8:18 p.m.: Hannah Ann desperately tries not to fall as she walks towards the man she thinks still might propose to someone else.
8:19 p.m.: Pete reminds us that he gave Hannah Ann his first impression rose, so many moons ago, and takes 12 full years to get to a point where it becomes even sort of clear to Hannah Ann that he is choosing Hannah Ann. He doesn't even say Madison left until halfway through his speech, like some kind of reality television script writer.
8:21 p.m.: "I love you, I love you, I love you," he says.
8:23 p.m.: Live Chris Harrison is here to sow some doubt: "It looks like we finally have the happy couple we wanted...or do we?" Chris, you trickster.
8:31 p.m.: Live Chris Harrison welcomes us back, and the camera pans to Barb, who seems ready with some things to say. But we'll have to wait for that.
8:33 p.m.: Pete reunites with his family in LA a week after the proposal and proves he really is a master of holding out on the important information. He talked forever before finally telling his fam it was their earth angel Hannah Ann to whom he was betrothed.
8:34 p.m.: Barb LOSES HER DAMN MIND. "I CAN'T WAIT TO MEET MY DAUGHTER!"
8:35 p.m.: The fam Facetimes with Hannah Ann, who just can't wait to be a part of this family.
8:36 p.m.: Finally, the live aspect of this live finale pays off, and Peter comes out to join Chris Harrison, and to talk about how there was "no way" to put away those feelings for Madison...and that's it, before a break.
8:42 p.m.: Hannah Ann pays a visit to Peter in LA after a whole month of them not seeing each other, and things are awk.
"I think we both know this has been hard," she says, and Pete says he's thankful for her being his "most amazing rock."
He says he's been honest with her about everything, and there's no doubt that he's fallen in love with her, and he loves her, but he's strugglin'.
"It just kills me to put you through this, and see you give everything, and have me be where I'm at, and I hate that," he says.
"When I said yes to you, I said yes to a partnership, and I said yes to us being teammates and us working through things together, and the love I have to give will endure the absolute worst, but if you can't give me that love in return, then that's not a relationship," she says. Oh boy! "It has to be 50/50."
8:46 p.m.: "I never intended to give my heart to two people," he says, marveling at how she's still there.
"I want so badly to be able to give you everything, give you my entire heart, because that's what you do to me and that's everything you deserve, and I can't do that. I'm so sorry," he says.
SIR. WHAT.
"You took away from me my first engagement," Hannah Ann says, handling this better than any woman should ever have to. "You took that away from me, because I trusted you, and that's what you continued to ask me to do."
8:48 p.m.: Cut to the live audience with some truly devastating dramatic music. Pete's sad. Barb's sad. Oh Pete. You done f---ed up.
In the meantime:
