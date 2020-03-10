8:42 p.m.: Hannah Ann pays a visit to Peter in LA after a whole month of them not seeing each other, and things are awk.

"I think we both know this has been hard," she says, and Pete says he's thankful for her being his "most amazing rock."

He says he's been honest with her about everything, and there's no doubt that he's fallen in love with her, and he loves her, but he's strugglin'.

"It just kills me to put you through this, and see you give everything, and have me be where I'm at, and I hate that," he says.

"When I said yes to you, I said yes to a partnership, and I said yes to us being teammates and us working through things together, and the love I have to give will endure the absolute worst, but if you can't give me that love in return, then that's not a relationship," she says. Oh boy! "It has to be 50/50."

8:46 p.m.: "I never intended to give my heart to two people," he says, marveling at how she's still there.

"I want so badly to be able to give you everything, give you my entire heart, because that's what you do to me and that's everything you deserve, and I can't do that. I'm so sorry," he says.

SIR. WHAT.

"You took away from me my first engagement," Hannah Ann says, handling this better than any woman should ever have to. "You took that away from me, because I trusted you, and that's what you continued to ask me to do."

8:48 p.m.: Cut to the live audience with some truly devastating dramatic music. Pete's sad. Barb's sad. Oh Pete. You done f---ed up.