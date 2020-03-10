The Most Shocking Moments From The Bachelor Season 24 Finale

We're halfway through The Bachelor's season 24 finale!

By the end of tonight, we'll know exactly what has happened with Peter Weber, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Pete's emotional mother Barb. But for now, we've got plenty to discuss from last night's episode, mostly involving Peter's very opinionated family, who know exactly who they think Peter should choose and exactly who they think Peter should not choose.

Last night, we sat through two very different meetings with Peter's family, two very different final dates, several very serious conversations between Peter and various women in his life, and we saw some very cute Australian animals. There were some moments we will truly never forget, and there are sure to be more as Peter's journey to find love continues, especially if all of Pete and Chris Harrison's descriptions of the ending are any indication.

Apparently, we're in for something unprecedented, riveting, emotional, unique, turbulent, and brutal.