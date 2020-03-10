by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 5:42 PM
Secrets about Harvey Weinstein's sordid crimes continue to emerge in the days following his guilty verdict.
On Tuesday, the New York Times revealed the convicted sex offender once wrote in an email that the famed Hollywood actress, Jennifer Aniston, "should be killed." According to newly-unsealed court documents obtained by the publication, this statement was made in response to a reporter asking for comment regarding the rumor he'd groped Aniston.
Aniston's team declined to comment, but a source tells E! News, "The accusations that the National Enquirer launched at him are not true in regards to Jennifer. He did not harass or assault her."
Likewise, the disgraced producer's rep and legal team told E! News they have no comment.
Other information revealed by newly unsealed court documents is the anger Bob Weinstein expressed over his brother's alleged crimes. "U deserve a lifetime achievement award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness [sic], for the acts u have perpetrated," Bob wrote to Harvey in an email. "I pray there is a real hell…That's where u belong."
In other emails, Harvey tried to convince people to support his bid to continue working at Miramax. "My board is thinking of firing me," Weinstein wrote. "All I'm asking for is, let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling whether it be in a facility or somewhere."
He added, "Allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance."
He ultimately went to rehab, but this did nothing to prevent the board from firing him.
The 67-year-old was eventually found guilty on two counts, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He's currently waiting sentencing in the infamous Rikers Island jail in New York. He faces up to 29 years in prison.
Once this case draws to a close, Weinstein and his attorneys will head west to Los Angeles, where he faces four sexual assault charges. He has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.
