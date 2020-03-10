Secrets about Harvey Weinstein's sordid crimes continue to emerge in the days following his guilty verdict.

On Tuesday, the New York Times revealed the convicted sex offender once wrote in an email that the famed Hollywood actress, Jennifer Aniston, "should be killed." According to newly-unsealed court documents obtained by the publication, this statement was made in response to a reporter asking for comment regarding the rumor he'd groped Aniston.

Aniston's team declined to comment, but a source tells E! News, "The accusations that the National Enquirer launched at him are not true in regards to Jennifer. He did not harass or assault her."

Likewise, the disgraced producer's rep and legal team told E! News they have no comment.

Other information revealed by newly unsealed court documents is the anger Bob Weinstein expressed over his brother's alleged crimes. "U deserve a lifetime achievement award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness [sic], for the acts u have perpetrated," Bob wrote to Harvey in an email. "I pray there is a real hell…That's where u belong."