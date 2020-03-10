Cooper Hefner and his wife Scarlett Byrne are expecting their first child together.

The couple took to social media to share the wonderful news with their followers. Hugh Hefner's son wrote on Instagram, "Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share. This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one."

He shared a photo of the mother-to-be looking radiant in a floral dress, showing off her growing baby bump.

Byrne shared the same photo, along with a picture of herself and Hefner, writing, "Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can't wait to meet the newest little Hefner."