Tan France's Express Edit Will Give You Spring Fever

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 5:00 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you ever wanted to have your style overhauled by Tan France? Well now's your chance!
The Queer Eye star and fashion expert partnered with Express to curate an edit of stylish picks to help you spruce up your wardrobe for spring. He's put together some totally stellar looks, including beautiful slip dresses, a classic blazer with jeans and a tee, and even an outfit including vegan leather! And then there's that suede jacket...
There's 22 looks to choose from, with countless possible combinations. We picked out a few of our favorite items below to help you get started. Shop away!
Whether you dress it up with a skirt or slacks, or dress it down with jeans, this belted pinstripe jacket is a wardrobe must. It sports long sleeves, a welt chest and hand pockets, and it's made of a linen/rayon/spandex/poly blend. So not only does it stretch a little and breathe, it's machine washable. Score!
Chic and contemporary with a stylish sheen, these satin paperbag pants are trending high this spring. They're polished enough to wear to the office, but edgy enough for a night on the town with a stretch tied waistband that has exactly the right amount of give. Make sure you tuck in your top to show off that paperbag waistline!
Another trend that's grabbing attention? Puffy sleeves. They're one of the focal points of this sweet but edgy blouse, with the other coming courtesy of a thick nylon/cotton crocheted lace. It looks like it's showing you everything, but really, it's just showing off your sense of style.
Wrap dresses are always a springtime must, but this one in snakeskin make it a can't-live-without. And this one's no faker: it's a true wrap-front style with an interior tie and a side sash, resulting in a v-neck that dips down the right amount of low. Plus, it has a hi-lo hem. Dress it up with heels, or down with a pair of flats.
You can never have too many dresses, which is exactly why you should grab this sweet maxi with flutter sleeves. Sure, it cuts a romantic silhouette, what with all the tiers and a delicate rayon/nylon blend. But it's also a little sexy too, with a deep v-neck and open back that's tied together with a bow.
It may be spring, but in a good chunk of the country, it's still chilly enough to wear sweaters. So why not add this one to your repertoire? With its dramatic sleeves that make a bold statement, its supersoft fabric give you a little cozy to balance out your need for style that functions on another level.
Step away from the black leather, and slip into this rich suede moto jacket in a cool neutral camel tone. It has all those classic black leather motorcycle jacket touches, like exposed zippers, snap lapels and zipped hand and hem pockets, just in a little bit lighter style. And in a classic jacket like this, you can own your style no matter if you're casual or dressed to the nines.
Looking for more new stuff? Make sure you get your hands on Dyson's new hair straightener, and check out some on-trend camo pieces that deserve to live in your wardrobe!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?