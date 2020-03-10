The sun, the sand, the waves—it looks like American Horror Story season 10 is going to the beach.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram, the place where he also revealed the official cast rundown for the new season, to drop the latest teaser. The subtitle is being kept under wraps, but the teaser features some rough looking hands doing some clawing. Are these hands clawing out of the water onto the surface? Holding onto the ledge of a cliff? Are these hands of some kind of humanish creature living in the seas? Mermaids? There are so many questions and the only answers we have so far is who's part of the cast.