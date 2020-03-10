Hailey Bieber Reveals the "Clever" Beauty Trick She Learned From Kendall Jenner

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 11:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hailey Bieber is spilling her beauty secrets. 

The 23-year-old model reveals the guidelines she follows in a new interview with Elle.

From practicing self-care to being knowledgeable about products' ingredients, there are a number of habits Hailey has developed. She's even picked up a tip from her BFF Kendall Jenner.

"I love beauty trends from the '90s," Hailey explains. "I'm obsessed with them! I've always been into a pop of something cool like neon on the eye. I'm also into what people are doing with little crystals on the face right now. Kendall just put crystals on her hairline for something, and I thought it was so clever and cute."

But that's not all. Hailey also explains how she chose her look for her September 2019 wedding with Justin Bieber.

"For my wedding day, I knew I wanted it to be very me, just not too much makeup," she says. "I knew I wasn't going to want to be the person where I was going to walk out of my wedding to go touch up my makeup. I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and just hang out and not have to really worry about it. So, it was fairly natural."

Photos

Hailey Bieber's Most Glamorous Wedding-Inspired Looks

Speaking of her hubby, Hailey also recommends creating a getting-ready playlist and blasting some of his hits. She's also a fan of rap music.

"I'm super into Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Meg Thee Stallion," she says. "I always love listening to a female rapper when I'm getting ready because it just makes me feel like a bad bitch when I'm in glam."

To read her full list, head on over to Elle.com.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Hailey Bieber , Kendall Jenner , Beauty , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.