After an Oscar win comes…a stop on HGTV? If you're Brad Pitt, that's a yes!

Pitt, who won an Oscar for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will appear in the star-studded new HGTV series Celebrity IOU. The show hails from Property Brothers duo Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott and will feature the twin brothers helping each celebrity with a special renovation. But it's not a renovation for the star, the talent is coming through with surprise home renovations to express deep gratitude to individuals who have had a major impact on their lives.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan said in a statement