Why Selena Gomez Sometimes Thinks She'll Be "Alone Forever"

Selena Gomez feelings towards love change on the daily.

While decoding the lyrics to her song "Rare" with Apple Music and Genius, the singer admitted that she thinks she'll be "alone forever" on most days.

"We're not gonna—this isn't the end-all be-all, I'm still a baby," Selena said as she reflected on the meaning of the hit track. "I got a lot to figure out and…but I do know, I believe. Some days, when I wake up and I'm annoyed and I'm like, ‘I'm gonna be alone forever.'" Keeping things uplifting, she continued, "But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there's someone for everybody.'"

Before diving into her lyrics, Selena opened up about where the inspiration for "Rare" came from, noting that she felt it mirrored the message of empowerment that she tries to uphold: "I think anyone who knows me, knows that I have such a heart for people and all I wanna do is encourage people and make people feel normal."