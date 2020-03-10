Turns out the moment everyone was talking about from the Love Is Blind reunion could've been way more dramatic.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Amber Pike and husband Matt Barnett detailed the whole Jessica Batten situation, including what viewers didn't see at the reunion.

"Obviously, there was a lot of things in the show I didn't know about," Amber told host Ellen DeGeneres after rewatching a clip from their drunken bachelorette party. "I thought maybe she had a crush on him. So, seeing everything when the show aired, I was not happy."

"It was super fun," Barnett joked.

"Matt was doing his best to calm me down," Amber said. So, Barnett did his best to calm Amber down ahead of her confrontation with Jessica at the reunion. Remember, the show filmed in late 2018, so a lot of time has passed.