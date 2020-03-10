Ain't no party like a Reynolds' party.

On Monday, John Krasinski stopped by The Late Show and recalled attending Ryan Reynolds' daughter's birthday party back in September. While on the topic of the animal-themed bash, The Office alum joked that he and the Deadpool star "turned into 14-year-old boys" when they got to meet a surprisingly friendly owl, which the duo graciously documented on Instagram.

Shocked that the actors were able to pose for such an intimate photo with the nocturnal bird, host Stephen Colbert asked how the whole interaction went down and if the thought of the owl scratching his eyes out ever crossed his mind.

"He understood that we were giving off a very loving male energy and he was digging it," the A Quiet Place 2 star said as he looked at the photo. "There were animals. The kids saw a chinchilla and exploded. So, then all the other animals weren't being played with and there was the owl. And Ryan and I went and nuzzled it."