This is all we've ever wanted!

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme, 12, proved that they're Billie Eilish's biggest fans during her Miami show. Before watching the "bad guy" singer kick off her Where Do We Go? tour, the Hustlers star and her mini me met Billie backstage—and it's safe to say that Emme was beyond thrilled.

"When Emme met Billie," Jennifer wrote on Instagram. She also shared some adorable shots of her and the Grammy winner sandwiching Emme, who appears to be a little starstruck from meeting Billie. in a big hug. Honoring the "all i ever wanted" singer's electric aesthetic, the "Jenny From The Block" singer rocked an all-green ensemble comprised of a camo military jacket and olive trousers. For her part, Billie looked cool in a silky sequined shirt and sported her neon green locks.

Once inside the American Airlines Area, Emme couldn't have been happier watching the "No Time To Die" singer.