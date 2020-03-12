Who Won Project Runway Season 18?

The final four.

On tonight's Project Runway season 18 finale, designers Sergio Guadarrama, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Geoffrey Mac and Victoria Cocieru learned whether or not they made it through to New York Fashion Week.

The answer: All four were invited to debut their collections at Spring Studios.

"There is a lot on the line," host Karlie Kloss advised the designer after a brief celebration. "So, as you finish your collections, take into consideration everything that you heard today."

What the four finalists didn't know at the time of this warning? The final runway would be judged by tennis legend and fashion icon Serena Williams. For the exciting finale, Williams joined judges Karlie, Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano.

As all four designers received critiques on their designs during part one of the finale, Christian had the group meet with Sara Kozlowski, Director of Professional Development at CFDA and Rachna Shah, Partner at KCD Public Relations for last minute advice regarding their collections.

After sitting down with the industry professionals, Victoria chose to backtrack on the amount of branding on her pieces, Nancy resolved to tighten her message, Geoffrey considered leading with his story and Sergio decided to modernize his collection to make it "younger and fresher."