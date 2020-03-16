When it comes to family, Cheyenne Floyd is the first to admit that hers isn't the most conventional.

As she continues to co-parent her daughter Ryder with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, the Teen Mom OG star has another element to her crew.

This season on the MTV reality show, Cory reveals that his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge is pregnant.

"It's definitely one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family," Cheyenne shared with E! News exclusively ahead of Tuesday night's season premiere. "I actually helped them plan their gender reveal and gave them all the vendors and places to call. People hear that and they're like, ‘You helped your child's father plan their new child's gender reveal?' and it sounds so weird but it works for us."

The MTV reality star added, "I would take our situation over us hating each other any day. It might be weird to some people, but it works for us."