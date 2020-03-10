Coachella 2020 Music Festival Likely to Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is likely to be postponed in light of ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

While no official announcement has been made, multiple outlets have reported that the music festival is in talks to push the dates until October. A source also confirms to E! News that Coachella has been postponed until October. 

More than 125,000 people were expected to attend the world-famous music festival, which takes place in Indio, Calif. and was scheduled across six days on the weekends of April 10 and 17. This year's lineup featured upwards of 150 musical acts, including headliners Travis ScottFrank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine in addition to Lana Del ReyBig Sean and Calvin Harris

On March 8, a local public health emergency was declared in Riverside County, the Southern California region where Coachella Valley and Indio is located. According to NBC Palm Springs, health officials confirmed the next day that three new cases of the COVID-19 infections had surfaced in Coachella Valley.

"There is currently no need to panic about the risk in Palm Springs or the Coachella Valley," Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Christy Holstege wrote in a statement at the time. "So many local businesses, workers, and our main tourism economy depend on making most of their money for the year in season, especially in April. We should proactively plan and focus on public safety but we shouldn't jump to rash conclusions not based on science and shut down thousands of jobs that people depend on and millions of dollars in our economy."

Coachella's postponement comes after similarly star-studded events like SXSW in Austin, Tex. and Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Fla. suffered the same fate. 

The World Health Organization has reported more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus in 100 countries. See how the reported pandemic has impacted pop culture events worldwide since its emergence in late 2019. 

Vanna White, Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! to Have No Studio Audiences

According to multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Washington PostWheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are suspending filming in front of live studio audiences.

"Out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of covid-19, we have decided to cancel audience attendance for the tapings of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! for the time being," a source close to Jeopardy! told The Washington Post.

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus Cancels Australian Bushfire Relief Concert Performance

"Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show," the singer tweets after pulling out of the Australian bushfire relief concert. "I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

Ciara, 2019 American Music Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ciara Postpones Concert

The Grammy winner postpones her upcoming performance in Texas due to concerns over the coronavirus. "With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings," Ciara said in a statement. "I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned."

Julia Roberts, AFI Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

AFI Is Hitting the Pause Button

The American Film Institute is postponing its Life Achievement Award gala, which was slated for April 25, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Nicola Dove/DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

New Time for Bond

It was announced that No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's last James Bond film, will be released this November rather than on its previously scheduled release date of April 10, "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace."

Gucci Storefront

May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

No Go for Gucci

The Italian luxury brand canceled its Cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco, California, which was set to take place on May 18, "as a precautionary measure" amid "ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak."

The Amazing Race

CBS

The Amazing Race Comes to a Stop

"Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," a CBS spokesperson said in a statement in late February. "All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home."

"At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it," the statement continued. "Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.""

Clare Crawley, The Bachelorette

ABC

The Bachelorette Stays Home

Sources told E! News that overseas travel plans for the upcoming season 16 of The Bachelorette, starring Clare Crawley, are on hold due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Bachelor Nation shows typically send cast members on short trips around the world.

Tokyo Olympics

2020 Tokyo Olympics NOT Canceled

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled on July 24, the International Olympic Committee announced on March 3. The group said that a joint task force involving the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO) was formed to evaluate continued health risks associated with the virus.

Olivia Wilde, 2019 SXSW

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

SXSW Festival Canceled

The South by Southwest music, film and tech festival was set to begin  on March 13 in Austin, Texas. On March 6, days after companies such as Apple, Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, Vevo, Mashable and WarnerMedia pulled out of the 2020 event, organizers and the city announced its cancellation, adding that it could be rescheduled.

"The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City's directions," read a statement on the event's website. "We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."

"As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that 'there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.' However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision," the statement said. "We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites."

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2014

PacificCoastNews

What About Coachella?

Will the 2020 Coachella Festival in Indio, CA not take place in April as scheduled? Riverside County, CA's director of public health told the Los Angeles Times on March 4, "One of our tasks is to survey any large event in the county over the next several months, and we've been reaching out to organizers to have conversations. We're not ready to pull the trigger on anything, but we want to make sure we can protect the community."

Kourtney Kardashian, Face Mask, Corona Virus

SplashNews.com

Celebrities Take Precautions

Like scores of other travelers, celebs such as Kourtney KardashianIan SomerhalderKate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow have worn face masks while taking planes during the global coronavirus outbreak. Many medical experts have said that wearing such masks is not an effective preventative measure against the virus, and the U.S. Surgeon urged people to stop buying them to avoid causing shortages for healthcare providers.

