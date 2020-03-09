Ahead of International Women's Day, Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to a school in East London where a young high schooler that was more than excited to meet the Duchess of Sussex called her "really beautiful."

Captured on video, the moment quickly made rounds on social media, in which Meghan and the student could be seen fondly embracing in a hug as he made his way up on stage to speak on the importance of International Women's Day.

When the student reached the podium and as the raucous room quieted down, he said, "She really is beautiful innit. I had to say that, I had to speak the truth here."

Now, according to The Sun, the student has penned Prince Harry a letter apologizing for his remarks.

In the letter obtained and published by the publication, the young man wrote, "Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, hope you don't mind me writing this letter. I hope you didn't mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school."