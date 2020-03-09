Beach babes!

With rainy and gloomy weather upon us in the United States, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' beach day in Australia is making us yearn for a heat wave.

Over the weekend, the Hunger Games star was seen soaking up the sun, splashing around in the ocean and enjoying a relaxing day with the 23-year-old model.

For their fun outing, the duo slipped into their cheeky swimwear. Gabriella opted for an itty-bitty black bikini while the 30-year-old actor donned marigold trunks. When they were done, they were spotted drying off and walking around with their colorful beach towels.

It's safe to say the two made temperatures rise during their beach day in Byron Bay, a place near and dear to Liam's heart. Fans might know the actor and his brother, Chris Hemsworth, both live around the coastal town.

Aside from the fact Gabriella is also an Aussie native, the area marks a special spot for her too.