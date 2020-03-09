The Bachelor: Where Are They Now?

Ladies and gentlemen, the captain has turned on the fasten seatbelt sign as we're hitting some expected turbulence.

Peter Weber's polarizing season of The Bachelor is coming to an end with a dramatic two-night finale, bringing his rocky journey to find love to a landing that no one knows. Seriously, Chris Harrison has been teasing for months that not even the pilot knows how his season will end.

But Peter is far from the first Bachelor in the ABC reality hit's franchise to deliver a shocking finish to their season, with more than a few male leads making controversial choices since the first season aired way back in 2001.

But what are those men up to now? We decided to check in on how the 22 Bachelors who came before Peter are doing, including the OG Bachelor Alex Michel, the only two-time Bach Brad Womack and Juan Pablo Galavis. While some leads have kept their Bachelor Nation citizenship, others have done their best to distance themselves from the franchise and move on.