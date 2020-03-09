Tina Fey is heading back to Netflix. After wrapping up Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, launching Mean Girls on Broadway (and making news that the Broadway musical based on her movie is becoming a movie), and announcing Girls5Eva on Peacock, Fey is back with Netflix for Mulligan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new animated comedy series from Fey, Robert Carlock and 30 Rock, Great News and Kimmy Schmidt veteran Sam Means received a straight-to-series order of 20 episodes. Mulligan follows the remainder of civilization rebuilding society following an alien attack. Bento Box Entertainment, the company behind Bob's Burgers, will provide the animation for the upcoming series.