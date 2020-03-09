Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson Returning to Acting After Six-Year TV Retirement

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 8:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jack Gleeson, Game of Thrones

Macall B. Polay/HBO

After six years off TV, Game of Thrones' King Joffrey is making his comeback. Translation? Jack Gleeson has his first TV role in six years since his Game of Thrones character was killed off in 2014.

Gleeson will appear in Out of Her Mind, a six-part comedy on BBC Two. Sara Pascoe wrote and will star in the series. The cast also includes Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmonson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne and Cian Barry.

According to BBC Two, Out of Her Mind will explore heartbreak, family and how to survive both. The comedy will include a mix of animation as well as scientific explanation.

Photos

Our Lingering Game of Thrones Questions

"Out of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We've turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone's invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can't wait for people to see what we've made," Pascoe said in a statement.

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Miles Ketley and Pascoe will executive producer. Catherine Gosling Fuller will produce the show, the Blaine Brothers will direct.

After his character's death on Game of Thrones, Gleeson said he intended to retire from acting.

"The answer isn't interesting or long-winded. I've been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there's the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It's not like I hate it, it's just not what I want to do," he told EW

No premiere date for Out of Her Mind has been set yet.

Below, find out what other Game of Thrones veterans are doing.

Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 4

HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Expect to see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on the big screen quite a bit. The Jaime Lannister actor has roles in Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.

Coster-Waldau also just got cast in a new FX pilot about talent agents in the 80s, titled Gone Hollywood

Per THR, "set in 1980, the pilot centers on a group of agents who leave an old-guard firm and found their own agency that skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The fictional characters in the series will mix with real-life entertainment figures and events." 

Game of Thrones

HBO

Emilia Clarke

Now that Emilia Clarke has said goodbye to her dragons, she's heading to the big screen. Clarke already completed work on Above Suspicion, a new movie about the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, and the romantic comedy Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is going from one franchise to the next now that Thrones is over. The long-gestating Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie, was released in June. She also worked on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy. Turner will star opposite Corey Hawkins in Survive, a new series on Quibi.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Kit Harington

After he wrapped work on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington took to the stage in True West. He voiced a character in 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and made his Saturday Night Live debut as host in April 2019. He's set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside former costar Richard Madden in Eternals.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams filmed an X-Men spinoff movie, The New Mutants, some time ago, but its release has been delayed. It's slayed for summer 2019, but whether that actually happens is anybody's guess. She's attached to the flick The Owners. She recently signed on to guest judge the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race. Williams has also joined the cast of a new six-art Sky comedy series about a young woman with a very unique set of skills whose life gets turned upside down by a prank.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Lena Headey

Lena Headey is heading back to the big screen after Game of Thrones. She has a role in The Flood, opposite Game of Thrones costar Iain Glen, and is attached to flicks Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks. Headey will also lend her voice to Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Peter Dinklage

Now that Peter Dinklage bid farewell to Tyrion Lannister, you'll be able to hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2. He's also attached to The Thicket and The Dwarf, both on the big screen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Gwendoline Christie

When she's not providing her voice as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, she's also working on The Friend and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Iain Glen

Iain Glen will star opposite Lena Headey in The Flood. He also has What About Love and Haven: Above Sky in the works and is in Titans season two.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Isaac Hempstead-Wright

When he's done with Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright can next be seen in The Blue Mauritius.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Carice van Houten

After Thrones, Carice van Houten can be seen opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Domino, and she has roles in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Instinct and a new TV miniseries Temple.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Alfie Allen

After Thrones, Alfie Allen has two movies coming out, Jojo Rabbit and How to Build a Girl. He'll also appear in the new season of Hulu's Harlots.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel is jumping to Hulu for her next TV series, Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also attached to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Holly Slept Over.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.