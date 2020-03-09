Katy Perry Mourns the Death of Her Grandma in Heartfelt Tribute

Katy Perry's grandma, Ann Pearl Hudson, has passed away.

The 35-year-old singer paid tribute to the late loved one via Instagram on Monday.

"I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle, but if there is an afterlife where there's a waiting room of the coming and going, my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so," the "Firework" star wrote on the social network. "If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting, the conversation would probably include, 'Are [you] sure you wanna pick this wild group?!' There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally."

Perry then explained that "a lot of who I am is because of my father...and he because of her."

"She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did," she continued.

She also reflected on the impact of family.

"Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love," she added.