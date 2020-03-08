Ashley Graham is proving (once again) why she's the definition of mom goals.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old supermodel took to social media to share an important and inspiring message about motherhood. And because today also marks International Women's Day, Graham also highlighted how incredibly strong women can be.

"This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I've ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I've ever achieved," the Revlon beauty ambassador shared on Instagram, alongside a powerful picture that showed her giving birth to her baby boy.

"On this International Women's Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness," she continued. "Happy International Women's Day! Let's all celebrate our, and each other's strengths today."

Of course, it didn't take long for Ashley's famous pals to comment on her post and praise her empowering message.