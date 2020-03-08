Kelly Ripa, Hilary Duff and Others Honored by Partners on International Women's Day 2020

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 8, 2020 3:22 PM

Celebs took to Instagram on Sunday, International Women's Day, to honor their wives, their daughters and other women in their life.

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Conseulos posted on his Instagram page a photo of the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host and their 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos, as well as a pic of his mother Camilla Consuelos, sister Adriana Consuelos and other female family members.

"Honored and Blessed to have these women in our lives. Happy #internationalwomensday," the Riverdale actor wrote.

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma posted a photo of the Lizzie McGuire and Younger actress and other female members of their family, including their 1-year-old daughter Banks.

"Four generations of powerhouses that make our world spin 'round," he wrote. "Happy International Women's Day, though these ladies should be celebrated every single day. Humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by such strong, smart, & fearless spirits...Spoiled to watch our little girl find hers ...[pink heart emoji]"

David Beckham shared on his Instagram page a photo of wife Victoria Beckham kissing their 8-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, the youngest of their four children, and a pic of him hugging his mother, Sandra Beckham.

"I'm so lucky to be surrounded by amazing and strong women as we celebrate International Women's day #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 #HarperSeven ♥️♥️♥️," David wrote.

Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

See celebs' International Women's Day tributes:

Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos, International Women's Day 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Conseulos paid tribute to her, their their 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos, his mother Camilla Consuelos, sister Adriana Consuelos and other female family members.

 

Hilary Duff Family, Instagram

Instagram

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma honored his wife and other female members of their family, including their 1-year-old daughter Banks.

Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham, International Womens Day 2020, Instagram

Instagram / David Beckham

Victoria Beckham

David Beckham shared on his Instagram page a photo of wife Victoria Beckham kissing their 8-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, the youngest of their four children, and a pic of him hugging his mother, Sandra Beckham.

"I'm so lucky to be surrounded by amazing and strong women as we celebrate International Women's day #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 #HarperSeven ♥️♥️♥️," David wrote.

 

Dwayne Johnson, Daughter, Tiana, International Womens Day 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson shared a video of him chatting with 1 and 1/2-year-old Tiana, one of his three daughters.

"The world will one day here from you too, my strong little love," he wrote. "And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #tiaj"

Snooki, Kids, International Womens Day 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Snooki

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Snooki posted an image of her with two of her three kids, daughter Giovanna, 5, and son Angelo, 9 months.

"Where there is a woman, there is magic #happyinternationalwomensday," she wrote.

Julianne Hough, Sisters, International Womens Day 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough paid tribute to her mother, Marriann Hough, and sisters Sharee, Marabeth and Katherine Hough.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay to ALL of the beautiful, hard working, kind, inspiring, selfless, smart, driven, magical WOMEN in my life! Every day is International Women's Day with these badass babes," she wrote on Instagram.

Luann de Lesseps, Daughter, Mother, International Womens Day 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps shared a pic of her with her 25-year-old daughter Victoria and her mother.

"Happy International Women's Day!" she wrote. "Here's to all #women and the amazing women in my life. #inspiration #3generations #grateful"

Alexis Ohanian, Olympia, International Womens Day 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian

 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared on his Instagram page a pic of his and the tennis star's 2-year-old daughter, Olympia.

"Celebrating my little mango @olympiaohanian today & every day," he wrote. "And working hard with her mama to make the world she inherits a more just and fair and equal for her all the little ladies like her. #internationalwomensday"

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

