Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at a church service on Sunday, marking the first public reunion between the Duchess of Sussex and the British monarch since the couple moved to Canada late last year ahead of a planned official exit from the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed driving his wife to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, while the queen, 93, was seen being driven to the venue in a different vehicle. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, had last week returned to the U.K. for what local media has called their "farewell tour," during which they will make their last public appearances as "senior" royals before their royal exit takes effect on March 30.

The two had spent the holidays with their now-10-month-old son Archie Harrison in Canada, where the duchess and American former actress used to live and film the show Suits. The baby has remained there for months, staying with close friends. Meghan made one quick visit with Harry to the U.K. in January before returning to Canada. Shortly thereafter, she and Harry made a unilateral announcement that they would "step back as 'senior' members of the royal Family" and also wanted to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America.