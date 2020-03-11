Justin Bieber to Perform at 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The Grammys might have come and gone, but fear not, the 2020 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards are around the corner!

And it's safe to bet that Justin Bieber might get slimed at some point during the night. But first, the Grammy Award-winning global superstar will be performing his latest single, "Intentions," with Quavo. Beliebers, rejoice!

The "Yummy" singer is slated to have a big night later this month at the award show. He's currently nominated for three orange blimps: two in the category of "Favorite Music Collaboration" for his song "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay and "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran, and one for "Favorite Male Artist."

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper, the Kids' Choice Awards are the "biggest and slimiest awards show where kids are in control" and will be taking place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Other artists nominated for an orange blimp include Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, BTS, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, The Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, J Balvin, Maroon 5 and many more.