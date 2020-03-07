Tyler Cameron and his brothers are launching a charity in memory of their late mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron.

The Bachelorette's mother died from a brain aneurysm on March 1, at the age of 55.

A week after her sudden death, Tyler and his family are working toward honoring their mother and her legacy. Austin Cameron, the star's brother, is listed as the organizer of a GoFundMe page that launched on Friday, March 6.

"In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she always has done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving," the statement read. "In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so that we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life."

The statement concluded, "Thank you for all of the support and love the community has poured down on us. We are forever grateful."