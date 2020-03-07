Marnie the Dog, the Beloved Instagram Shih Tzu, Dies at 18

Social media will never be the same.

On Saturday afternoon, news broke that the beloved Instagram star, Marnie the Dog, had passed away. The adorable Shih Tzu rescue, who quickly became an internet sensation with her famous "lolling" tongue and tilted pose, died on Thursday.

The iconic dog was 18 years old.

Shirley Braha, who adopted her fur baby from a Connecticut shelter in 2012, took to social media to share the heartbreaking news.

"It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18," the statement read on Marnie's Instagram page, which amassed 1.8 million followers.

"Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough," the statement continued. "She enjoyed her chicken until the very end."