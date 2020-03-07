One word: wowzers!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are proving once again why they're couple goals... and fashion goals.

On Saturday, the famous pair turned heads and dropped jaws, as they made a grand (and unforgettable) entrance at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall event in London, England.

The dynamic duo certainly stole the show when the both they sashayed into the room, hand-in-hand, in matching red ensembles.

For the special occasion, the former Suits star lit up the room in a regal red Safiyaa gown that featured a floor-length cape, puffed sleeves and a dainty back slip that put her toned legs on display.

She accessorized with statement pieces that matched her apple red design. Meghan rocked drop-earrings by Simone Rocha, Aquazzura pumps and Manolo Blahnik clutch.

Prince Harry also cleaned up nicely for the event, as he donned a red embroidered coat and military regalia.