So You Think You Can Dance's Danny Tidwell Dead at 35

Danny Tidwell, a dancer and finalist on the reality show So You Think You Can Dance, died on Friday. He was 35.

His brother Travis Wall, a former contestant and Emmy-winning choreographer, announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday. The cause of Tidwell's death was not disclosed.

"My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift," wrote Wall, 32. "I'm not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can't believe this is real. I can't believe you're gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing."

"We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey," he continued. "A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can't believe I'm even typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time."

Wall also shared throwback pics of Tidwell, including shots of him dancing as a child and images of him with his family.