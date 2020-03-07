Tomorrow is International Women's Day, so we're celebrating a little early by honoring some of the most iconic women who are changing film!

As Hollywood is slowly starting to include more diverse voices, we've been seeing far more female directors, writers and producers finally have their names up in lights.

Just this past year, we saw filmmakers like Lulu Wang, Lorene Scarfaria, Alma Har'el and Mindy Kaling make headlines from having their films win at award shows to nabbing record distribution deals with streaming services.

And while, yet again, no women were nominated this year at the Oscars for their achievements in directing, we saw Greta Gerwig get her second Academy Awards nomination, this time for Adapted Screenplay.

The best part? We are being treated to a great slate of films this upcoming year that will be directed by women, like Patty Jenkin's superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 or Emerald Fennell's Sundance breakout, Promising Young Woman.