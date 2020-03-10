14 Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 3:30 AM
We admit it: We're obsessed with Anthropologie every month, but you've got to check out these March finds. Anthropologie is bringing the spring looks, from scalloped sandals to lace tops to mini dresses, and we want them all.
Below, shop the home, beauty, accessory and clothing items we can't stop thinking about. If you leave without making a purchase, then you're stronger than we are.
This is the most comfortable yet flattering cotton dress ever. Sundry suggests pairing it with a hoodie and sneakers for a sporty twist on a feminine look. The brand makes California French-style clothing (yes, California-French) that we're currently obsessed with.
The color, neckline, and basically everything else about this lace top is stunning. It comes in standard, petite, and plus sizes, so anyone can rock it.
Ok, so everyone and their mom has smelled Capri Blue's volcano candle, but nobody puts aloha orchid in a corner. This lesser-known candle smells like sunscreen in the best way, and shines in this iridescent jar.
Sure, shower caps are a universally un-fun purchase, but is it just us, or is this one kind of... fabulous? We're pretty sure it won't fall apart after one use like the one you currently own, right? Soooo, it's totally justifiable!
Have you ever seen a shoe more perfect for spring? We're loving the scalloped details and bold red color of these cotton and leather sandals.
Just look at this textured cotton cardigan. It's so pretty! It takes two knitters three days to make one of these (hence the price tag), and it transitions beautifully from season to season. Plus, puffed sleeves are totally on trend.
We're digging this sneaker-take on the classic espadrille, with a dotted calf-hair upper. Let them stand out with an all-black outfit, or work them into a mixed-print look. They're available in both standard and wide fits.
How's this for a unique find? Christophe Robin's purifying scrub is actually a shampoo that's meant to remove build-up from sensitive or oily scalps. Hey, who says your scalp can't benefit from some exfoliation, too?
Enter the perfect comfortable work dress. This charcoal cotton frock transforms effortlessly from the office to happy hour, depending on the shoes you pair it with.
Add some bright blue to your workout gear to freshen it up for spring. Exhibit A: these sporty, California-inspired leggings. Don't forget the matching sports bra!
The perfect sunglasses are highly elusive, but we may just have found them. These have a subtle pink tint and unique shape that's bound to garner compliments.
This linen blazer has a classic look with its windowpane motif and double-breasted button front. You'll get use out of it for years to come.
These leather ankle-tie heels from Brazilian brand Guilhermina add a little extra style to your outfit. They're available in two solid colors as well.
We know, we know... it's a chandelier. But this one is made of stunning Capiz shells.
Ready for more spring styles? Check out these super chic maxi dresses and Jenner Lopez's Guess clothing edit.
