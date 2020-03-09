Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

They weren't the only members of the royal family in attendance. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were all there, as well.

Neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in Her Majesty's official procession. While both couples walked with The Queen last year, they were escorted to their seats separately this time around. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have not commented on why the changes were made.

Meghan dazzled in a green Emilia Wickstead ensemble and William Chambers hat while Kate stunned in a red coatdress by Catherine Walker and a hat by Sally Ann Provan. William and Kate sat one row ahead of Meghan and Harry. Brief greetings were exchanged.

It had been a while since the "fab four" were seen together. In fact, the last time they were photographed at the same event was in November 2019 for a Remembrance Day event.

This marked Harry and Meghan's last official royal engagement. It also marked the first time they've been pictured with William and Kate since their bombshell announcement. Back in January, the Sussexes declared their intent to step back as "senior" members of the royal family. They also shared their plans to become financially independent and to split their time between the U.K. and North America.