5 Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good

by Mallory Carra | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 11:38 AM
Now more than ever, protecting ourselves from the elements is a huge priority.
Hand sanitizers have become a very much in-demand item recently, but you should also make sure you're getting one that can do the job and not leave a harsh odor on your skin.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health institution in the United States, recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as the best defense against germs. The next best thing, if you don't have soap and water readily available, is an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. The CDC does note, though, that hand sanitizer doesn't eliminate all germs, but it can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite options that meet those CDC guidelines and are still available online.
This cleanser has a blend of antiseptic essential oils that include lavender, tea tree, and eucalyptus for a fresh scent. Jao Hand Refresher contains 65% ethyl alcohol.
With 62% ethyl alcohol, this plant-based sanitizer is hypoallergenic and made with a combination of naturally-derived glycerin and aloe to help skin feel cleansed, soft and moisturized without a sticky residue.
This sanitizing mist is made with hydrating Aloe Vera and a blend of essential oils, which will leave your hands feeling soft, healthy, and smelling great. Each Power Mist contains 500+ spritzes and, at 1.3 fluid ounces, it's also TSA friendly.
Protect yourself against germs and dehydration with Hempz's triple moisture serum hand sanitizer that has a grapefruit and peach blossom scent. It's 100% vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, THC-free and it contains 63% alcohol.
The cruelty-free, lavender-scent hand sanitizer spray contains 62% ethyl alcohol, essential oils, moisturizers, and aloe vera extract. It'll leave you feeling refreshed and safe.
