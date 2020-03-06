If you're around London, keep a lookout for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

With their official exit from senior royal duties approaching on March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to England this week for a handful of remaining royal engagements. On Thursday, Archie Harrison's famed mom and dad made their first joint appearance back in London since they announced their intentions to step back, arriving to the annual Endeavour Fund Awards together.

While they have scheduled events to attend in the coming days, including the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, Markle had made a few extra visits.

As was confirmed on the couple's Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex, who is a royal patron of the National Theatre, quietly visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London. There donning a white blouse and skirt, the former actress witnessed their virtual reality work by way of a hologram that had been used in an exhibit at the National Theater and is currently being presented at the Tate Modern art gallery in London.