Khloe Kardashian is laughing at this punch line.

Fans are well aware of the reality star's bumpy past with her ex, Tristan Thompson, including two cheating scandals involving the basketball player and other women. After calling it quits just over a year ago, the exes have taken on a new relationship as co-parents to their only child together, 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"He's True's daddy—she deserves to have a loving and awesome father," the Good American mogul previously tweeted to a fan. "Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I'm not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child."

In the midst of the harmony, Kardashian is also laughing. Late Thursday, the athlete posted a shirtless selfie during a workout, baring his abs and muscles and simultaneously accumulating thousands of likes.

"You know what...I understand now girl @khloekardashian," a fan quipped in a tweet to the famous mom along with the photo of Thompson.